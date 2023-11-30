HI Now Daily
HFD determines downed power lines due to strong winds sparked brush fire in Waianae

HFD said the wildfire caused $122,000 in damage to a house and $23,000 to multiple chicken coops.
HFD said the wildfire caused $122,000 in damage to a house and $23,000 to multiple chicken coops.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:49 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An investigator with the Honolulu Fire Department has determined downed power lines due to high winds sparked a brush fire in Waianae two weeks ago.

Officials said the fire broke out just before 12 p.m. on Nov. 14 near Haleahi Road — not far from Camp Waianae.

HFD said the wildfire caused $122,000 in damage to a house and $23,000 to multiple chicken coops.

Meanwhile, fire investigators released new information on a separate house fire in Waianae that happened around 9:15 a.m. on Nov. 14.

Officials said the blaze on Waianae Valley Road displaced five people.

The fire department said flames sparked in an abandoned home destroying it and the fire spread to a neighboring house. The total damage is estimated at $604,000.

Investigators said they were unable to determine the cause of this house fire.

