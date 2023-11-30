First Alert Forecast: Flooding conditions persist over the state, drier weather expected over the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - FLOOD WATCH remains posted statewide through this afternoon. Moist and humid conditions with south to southeast winds will persist into the weekend due to a kona low located west of the islands. Showery conditions with periods of heavy rainfall are possible each day, which will keep the threat for flooding up. In addition to the rainfall potential, thunderstorms are possible, with a few potentially becoming strong through Thursday. Conditions should begin to improve Sunday through early next week as drier air moves in and the trades return.

A new small to moderate, medium period northwest peaked last night, it will gradually lower through Saturday. A new north-northwest reinforcing swell near advisory levels is forecast to arrive Monday night. Strengthening trade winds could boost east shore surf up above seasonal levels around the middle of next week.

