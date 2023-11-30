HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Family Dollar customers can receive $25 gift cards following class action settlement

FILE -- If you shopped at a Family Dollar in select states between January 2020 and February...
FILE -- If you shopped at a Family Dollar in select states between January 2020 and February 2022 you may be eligible for a $25 gift card as part of a settlement.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Lydian Kennin and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:11 PM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Family Dollar customers may be eligible for a gift card following a class action lawsuit against the discount retailer.

Residents in Arkansas, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee who shopped at Family Dollar from January 1, 2020, through February 18, 2022, could receive a $25 gift card.

WMC reports that the gift card is a result of a class action settlement that was reached after a rat-infested warehouse was discovered in 2022.

According to a public notice from the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Tennessee, the settlement stems from a pest infestation lawsuit that was filed in October against Family Dollar’s branches in six Southern states.

In February 2022, the FDA uncovered a rat infestation at Family Dollar’s West Memphis Distribution Center.

The lawsuit claimed the company sold potentially contaminated products in certain stores starting in January 2020.

According to court documents, both Family Dollar and the plaintiffs agreed to a settlement to avoid the costs and risks of a trial.

Family Dollar will reportedly provide a $25 gift card per eligible household to qualifying shoppers who submit a claim form.

The claim must be submitted by Jan. 9, 2024, and will need to be approved before the gift card is issued.

More information regarding the settlement and claims are available online.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With New Year's Eve right around the corner illegal fireworks are a hot commodity. And it...
$20,000 worth of fireworks found stashed in 92-year-old woman’s carport: Sources
Flooding rains impacted Oahu roadways on Wednesday morning.
State under flood watch as drenching rains soak communities
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
HNN First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day issued for Hawaii as torrential rains move in
Barricade situation triggers heavy police presence in Pahoa
Hawaii Island man, 47, arrested after 8-hour police standoff

Latest News

The Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center is lit in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. (AP...
Iconic Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center to be illuminated
“Baby Steve” Roberson is just 15 years old and has been surfing since he was 2.
15-year-old goes big at ‘Jaws’ .... with a surfing session that’s making waves
A fire evacuee moves again.
Hundreds of evacuees start moving from West Maui hotels amid push for new housing solutions
HNN First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day issued for Hawaii as torrential rains move in
Flooding rains impacted Oahu roadways on Wednesday morning.
State under flood watch as drenching rains soak communities