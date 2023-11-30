DOT closes key runway at Honolulu airport again for repair work

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - State transportation officials have again had to close a key runway at Honolulu airport for repair work.

The state Transportation Department closed Runway 8L on Wednesday. The closure forces all flights to Runway 26L, creating delays in peak hours, especially for interisland flights, thus affecting Hawaiian Airlines most of all.

This is the same repair done at the Honolulu Airport a year ago. During that time, it lasted for months, but this time around, the work could be done by next week Friday.

Officials said spalling work needs to be done on 18 panels in the runway’s touchdown zone.

The contractor said it won’t charge taxpayers for fixing repairs that didn’t take the first time.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.