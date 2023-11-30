HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Deion Sanders wins Sportsperson of Year award from Sports Illustrated for starting turnaround at Colorado

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders looks on against Utah during the second quarter of an NCAA...
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders looks on against Utah during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rob Gray)(AP)
By The Associated Press and PAT GRAHAM
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:24 AM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — Deion Sanders reinvigorated a fanbase and put a downtrodden football program back on the map in his first season at Colorado.

For that, the Buffaloes coach was named Sportsperson of the Year by Sports Illustrated.

It was a roller-coaster inaugural season as Sanders took over a 1-11 Colorado team. But it was an entertaining ride, complete with sellouts, celebrities showing up on the Folsom Field sideline, media visits from major networks and, of course, progress on the field.

The Buffaloes sprinted out of the gate, going 3-0 and becoming the the talk of college football. They finished by losing eight of their last nine to wind up 4-8.

Sanders did things his way, too. He overhauled his roster after his arrival from Jackson State and turned to the transfer portal in order to quickly rebuild. That rubbed some the wrong way.

Not that Sanders cared. He once quipped, “Your opinion of me is not the opinion that I have for myself.” Sanders frequently wears a Colorado sweatshirt that reads: “I ain’t hard 2 find,” a message to highly touted recruits that his door was open.

The Buffaloes are moving from the Pac-12 to the Big 12 next season.

Sanders will be featured on the cover in the Dec. 15 issue. In the background of the picture taken at Folsom Field are his supporters, which includes his kids — quarterback Shedeur, defensive back Shilo, social-media coordinator Deion Jr. and Buffaloes basketball player Shelomi. Also pictured are athletic director Rick George, Colorado Chancellor Philip DiStefano, super fan Peggy Coppom, who recently turned 99, his longtime business partner Constance Schwartz-Morini and a crowd of Buffaloes supporters.

This marks the seventh time Deion Sanders has appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated, five times as a player and one other time when he was coach at Jackson State.

“Deion Sanders dominated the sports conversation in 2023 as a transformative figure not just in Colorado, but for the entire realm of college sports,” Stephen Cannella, editor in chief of SI, said in a statement. “On and off the field, he represents a new model for the modern college coach.”

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding rains impacted Oahu roadways on Wednesday morning.
State under flood watch as drenching rains soak communities
Large boulders, including one about the size of a compact car, crashed down in an Aina Haina...
Large boulders come crashing down in east Honolulu amid drenching rains
The rail authority said it’s about 30% finished building the second segment, which spans four...
$125M approved for Skyline as leaders look toward major expansions
From left to right: Enrique Guardado Garcia, Axeen Adrian Chavez, Daniel Jacobo Cortes
3 men charged with kidnapping, terroristic threatening after stabbing in Kona
Makiki gameroom raid
Illegal game room exposed in latest police raid in Makiki

Latest News

HNN First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day issued for Hawaii as torrential rains move in
FILE - Lead water pipes pulled from underneath the street are seen in Newark, N.J., Oct. 21,...
Cities must replace harmful lead pipes within 10 years under new Biden administration plan
An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve shows that price pressures continue...
Inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve shows price pressures continue to cool
A motorist fills up the fuel tank of a vehicle at a Shell station Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in...
OPEC+ suppliers struggle to agree on cuts to oil production even as prices tumble