State and county propose 30-year, $750M plan to clean up Red Hill fuel pollution

By Daryl Huff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:34 PM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Red Hill contamination crisis may cost the Navy and federal government nearly $2 billion — even after the fuel has been removed from the massive tanks.

The Honolulu Board of Water Supply is already demanding over $1 billion to replace facilities like the closed Halawa Shaft near Red Hill.

On Tuesday, county and state officials issued a plan to remediate all contamination at Red Hill in a 30-year, $750 million program to ensure Oahu’s water supply is never again threatened by petroleum.

Honolulu BWS Chief Engineer Ernie Lau described the goal.

“The aina is being cleaned up to be restored back to its condition before the Red Hill facility was built over 80 years ago,” he said.

Lau and other experts say in addition to more than 100 million gallons of fuel drained from the tanks, over the years, as much as 2 million gallons of petroleum from various spills have soaked into the ground around them.

On Tuesday, the governor joined legislative and county leaders to sign off on the “Red Hill Water Alliance Initiative” report and its long-term goal to eliminate all the remaining contamination.

State Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole congratulated initiative members on moving quickly since the crisis exploded on Thanksgiving weekend of 2022.

“Not waiting for the science and the plans and the solution is to be presented to us by the military or the federal government,” Keohokalole said.

“But taking the initiative to determine the path forward for ourselves and for our community.”

The Water Alliance Initiative report includes five steps: a monitoring and testing system to track the contamination in the environment, scientific research into ways to breakdown the pollutants, public health studies of short and long-term health impacts of petroleum exposure, a community information and education program, and federal indemnification.

State Rep. Linda Ichiyama co-chaired the House Special Committee on Red Hill, which is in her district.

“The federal government will be forever accountable for the contamination from Red Hill,” she said.

In a statement, the Navy responded that it “Remains committed to the safe and permanent closure of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility and long-term environmental remediation of the site.”

Asked how the military or federal government can be convinced to pay the price, Gov. Josh Green tied goodwill of the community to the military in Hawaii’s need for multiple state land leases.

“A responsible tact, like taking care of these resources, goes a long way to demonstrating that they are part of our ohana and therefore deserve to have leases going forward,” Green said.

The next challenge will be to keep all the government agencies focused for the next three decades.

