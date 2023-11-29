Social workers prepare to move hundreds of Maui wildfire evacuees again

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More harsh housing realities on Maui as visitors come back. Social workers with Maui Rapid Response say starting Wednesday morning, buses, trucks and ride shares will arrive at the Westin resort in Kaanapali to move what’s believed to be 850 people from three hotels to other hotels over two weeks.

“It’s incredibly traumatic. There weren’t a lot of dry eyes in the room when we were having this session with the Red Cross last week,” said Leslee Matthews, Maui Rapid Response, Outreach Team Lead.

She says some fire evacuees have moved eight times since the wildfires destroyed Lahaina almost four months ago.

“I hope that more hotels will continue their contracts. Greater than that, I hope we do what’s necessary to fill these empty homes. There’s too many empty homes, even on the west side, for there to be this much transition.

Lisa Jones has her dog Chloe and is packing her bags after staying at the Westin. She’ll move Thursday to another hotel in Kahului. It’ll be her fourth move since fire destroyed her town.

“I’ll probably have to leave Maui,” said Jones.

Jones lived in Lahaina for 25 years, lost her job, and Tuesday said good-bye. It was her last day as a volunteer for the Maui Humane Society feeding and trapping stray cats in the Lahaina burn zone.

“I lost my own cats in the fire. It’s been helpful for me to go in. I’ll miss the job a lot,” she said through tears.

In January, with no permanent housing solution, she says she’ll have no choice, but to leave her island home and those who’ve supported her to live with family in California.

“It’s been really sad and I think honestly, I think the goal of some of these guys is to get us to leave Maui all together and I think they are going to succeed,” said Jones.

Government officials and aid agencies have repeatedly said no one will be left homeless, but that evacuees may have to move before permanent housing solutions are found.

