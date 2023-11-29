Maui mayor proposes tax incentives to boost long-term housing for wildfire survivors

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County mayor Richard Bissen moves forward with a plan to increase housing for wildfire survivors.

He submitted a bill Tuesday that would exempt owners of short-term vacation rentals from paying property taxes if they covert their units into long-term rentals.

This also applies to timeshares and non-owner-occupied homes.

“By converting short-term units to long-term rental properties, and renting them to residents who have been displaced by the disaster, owners of Maui’s thousands of short-term vacation rentals, timeshares and non-owner-occupied homes will be exempted from paying real property taxes,” Mayor Richard Bissen said.

But to make up for the lost county revenue, property owners who do not participate would be taxed more.

The exemptions would run from February through June of 2025.

The county council will hear the bill next Tuesday.

