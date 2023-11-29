Illegal game room exposed in latest police raid in Makiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police raided a gambling operation in Makiki Tuesday evening, according to witnesses.

The incident occurred near the restaurant Itchy Butt on Keeaumoku.

Officers seized multiple machines and carried them out, according to witnesses.

No word of any arrests.

We’ve reached out to HPD for more information and are awaiting a response.

The department has said it’s working with city officials to keep game rooms from reopening by fining property owners for building violations.

This investigation is ongoing.

