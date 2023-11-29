First Alert Forecast: Statewide FLOOD WATCH posted, heavy rain with a few thunderstorms expected to linger through Thursday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A statewide FLOOD WATCH is on through Thursday afternoon. Moist and humid conditions with southerly winds will persist into the weekend due to a kona low located west of the islands. Showery conditions with periods of heavy rainfall are possible each day, which will keep the threat for flooding up. In addition to the rainfall potential, a few thunderstorms are possible. Conditions should begin to improve early next week as drier air moves in and the trades return.

A new small to moderate, medium period northwest swell will arrive today. Expect choppy conditions along south facing shores due to persistent southerly winds mixed with small, long period south swells through the week. Surf along east facing shores is expected to remain below average also due to persistent southerly winds.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.