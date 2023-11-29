HI Now Daily
City’s rental and utility relief program to temporarily reopen in December

Hawaii housing market: Makiki, Oahu.
Hawaii housing market: Makiki, Oahu.(HNN File)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:26 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu’s Rental and Utility Relief program is temporarily reopening in-person applications in the month of December to help Oahu renters cope with rising housing costs.

The program will open up to new applicants only.

The city said applicants could qualify for up to six months of rent and utility.

Applications will be accepted on the following dates and times, by appointment only:

  • Dec. 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at at Catholic Charities Hawaii’s Clarence T.C. Ching Campus
  • Dec. 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at at Catholic Charities Hawaii’s Clarence T.C. Ching Campus

Renters should bring:

  • Photo ID card for head of household (driver’s license, State ID card, or a passport)
  • Signed Social Security card and income documents for everyone over 18
  • Proof of financial hardship since March 13, 2020
  • Valid rent agreement
  • Late rent and/or utility bills or eviction notice

Renters can make an appointment by calling one of these numbers:

  • (808) 940-5209
  • (808) 940-6993
  • (808) 940-2838
  • (808) 728-3508
  • (808) 741-6966

The housing relief program has helped more than 18,000 Oahu families since April 2021.

To review eligibility information, click here.

