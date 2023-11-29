HI Now Daily
City and state prepare current construction projects around heavy rain to avoid major flooding

One area of focus is the H-1, which has flooded several times over the last eight years.
By Eddie Dowd
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:25 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - City and state officials are preparing for possible distributions caused by potential heavy rain throughout the week.

One area of focus is the H-1, which has flooded several times over the last eight years.

“Flooding along our highways is always a major concern for us,” said Hiro Toiya with Hawaii Emergency Management.

The DOT says its contractors have learned lessons from the past.

The ongoing construction project on the H-1 will be stopped each time it rains, and the drainage blockers used to prevent construction debris from getting into the drains will be removed.

“The safety and efficiency of our system is way more important than that,” said DOT Director Ed Sniffen.

“So we are going to minimize impacts as much as possible. If we have to delay a project because of an emergency from a storm, we will do that.”

The city says after the devastating Haleiwa flooding two years ago, it will now sound emergency sirens in severe flooding caused by rain.

It has also started proactively clearing some streams ahead of the forecast rain.

In the meantime, plans are in the works for opening up shelters around the island if evacuation orders are issued.

