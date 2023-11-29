Christmas is coming: Here are the deadlines for shipping packages to Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Even Santa has delivery deadlines.

To ensure gifts are under the tree in time for Christmas, be mindful of when your packages need to be shipped out.

The United States Postal Service recommends that holiday mail being sent to Hawaii be sent out by these deadlines to arrive by Christmas.

USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16

First-Class Mail — Dec. 16

Priority Mail — Dec. 16

Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20

Meanwhile, FedEx has yet to release specific information about shipping to Hawaii; they recommend a shipping date no later than Dec. 15 for five-day home delivery.

UPS also hasn’t released specific Hawaii delivery dates but recommends packages be shipped out on Dec. 19 using three-day select if they are to be delivered by Saturday, Dec. 23.

However, you can go to their website to calculate specific costs and timeframes.

We will update this article if we get additional details.

Lastly, consider participating in Operation Santa and help provide Christmas gifts for a Hawaii keiki in need.

You can adopt a local child’s Christmas wish up until Dec. 18.

For more information, head to USPSOperationSanta.com

