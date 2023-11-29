After August fires, thousands of acres now barren in Kula create threat of mudslides

KULA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The possibility of heavy rain is especially nerve-wracking on Maui.

The August wildfires left thousands of acres charred Upcountry, which increases the risk of mudslides.

With no vegetation cover, heavy rains could wash all the mud downhill and ultimately into the ocean.

So, the Kula Community Watershed Alliance is working to protect people downslope.

At Kula Sandalwoods Inn and Café, woodchips are laid out across the property in areas that were burned in the August fires.

Community members say it’s a win-win.

“One of the main purposes is restoration and recovery,” said Monica Loui with Kula Community Watershed Alliance. “And what you see behind me is a three-inch bed of woodchips that came from a nearby property that was also burned. So, we are simultaneously reducing the fuel load for future fires and stabilizing our land from landslide and erosion.”

After the August fires, approximately 12,000 acres of land is now exposed with no vegetation cover.

Kula Community Watershed Alliance is cutting down invasive Wattle trees and using its woodchips to stabilize the soil on Loui’s burnt property.

They are hoping it will prevent mudslides and protect everyone downhill.

They finished laying out all the woodchips on Tuesday, just in time for the incoming storm.

“All of our water that washes down to the ocean ends up in Kealia Pond and we don’t want pollution in Kealia Pond. So, this is perfect timing,” Loui said.

Loui said if the project proves to be successful, they will be doing it in other areas around Kula.

“I’m feeling really comfortable because this got completed on time. As long as it’s not a big, big rain, and it doesn’t wash all the chips, it’s going to be a good indicator on how successful our project is, or what we need to do improve,” she said.

KCWA’s ultimate goal is to reforest the burned areas with native plants, trees, and grasses.

To learn more, visit KulaCommunityWatershed.org.

