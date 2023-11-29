HI Now Daily
3 men charged with kidnapping, terroristic threatening after stabbing in Kona

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:26 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three men are charged with kidnapping, terroristic threatening, and assault after a stabbing in Kona.

Court documents say Axeen Chavez, Daniel Cortes, and Enrique Garcia attacked a 27-year-old man with a machete Saturday night at a home in Captain Cook when an argument broke out while they were drinking.

The victim suffered a 3-inch puncture to his stomach but survived.

The victim reported that he was held against his will by the suspects, punched several times in the face, had the machete held up to his neck, and was threatened that he was going to be killed.

Bail for each is set at $28,000.

This story may be updated.

