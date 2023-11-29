HI Now Daily
3 dead, 1 hospitalized after explosion at Ohio auto shop

Three people were killed and one hospitalized after an explosion and fire occurred at a Hillsboro auto shop on Tuesday. (Source: WXIX)
By B.J. Bethel and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:25 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HILLSBORO, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - Three people were killed and one hospitalized after a large explosion and fire at an auto shop in Ohio on Tuesday, officials said.

WXIX reports Highland County dispatch said the fire started around 4 p.m. at Jimbo’s Auto Shop on 502 S. High St. in the Hillsboro area.

While crews worked the scene, three people were reported missing. Officials later confirmed those individuals died in the blaze.

The identities of the people have not yet been released.

According to Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire Chief David Manning, one person was taken to the hospital with stable vital signs.

Authorities have not yet released information on what caused the fire.

