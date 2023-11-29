$125M approved for ‘Skyline’ as leaders look toward major expansions

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new rail funding agreement could free up in federal money to help build the line through town.

With more federal funding approved to get the Honolulu Skyline to Kaka’ako, leaders are dreaming of future extensions all the way to Kahala.

“So if this was a magic wand scenario, and I could do that, I would actually like to get something into Waikiki and then head Mauka to UH,” said Jon Nouchi, Deputy Director of the city’s Dept. of Transportation Services.

“And maybe something that goes through Waialae and ends at Kahala Mall.”

While Kahala Mall is still a fantasy, for now, rail leaders say it’s time to start thinking realistically about getting to Ala Moana and then eventually Manoa.

“We have to get to UH; it might not be the same technology, maybe there might be better integration,” said HART’s CEO, Lori Kahikina.

The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) has just approved $125 million for the project. It’s the first federal funds in six years.

“So it’s almost like there’s a bank account,” said Kahikina.

“$125 million is available, and as invoices come in from our contractors, we go ahead and submit it for reimbursement.”

So far, nearly 11 miles of the track is complete.

The rail authority said it’s about 30% finished building the second segment, which spans four miles from the stadium through the airport to Middle Street.

Leaders hope to be ready in a year and a half. “And we’re going to power that segment,” said Kahikina.

“I think it’s February to April time frame of next year, and they’re going to start testing soon.”

“Extending it all the way to, like, downtown, I mean, it would be used a lot more if you know people over there had access to it,” said a UH West Oahu Student.

Dolores Roconsal of Makakilo is among the 3,500 riders who use the rail daily.

She’s patiently waiting for the expansion.

“Because it goes all the way to Ala Moana Shopping Center, so that’s an easy trip straight from here,” said Roconsal.

“And then it’ll stop by the airport, which is where I work; it’s a five-minute walk from there to my job, so yeah, more convenient for me.”

And Annette Milho of Kapolei said she takes the rail to work daily at Pali Momi.

On Tuesday, she breezed past the traffic jams created by the heavy rain. “There’s a lot of accidents, as you know, for today, and riding the rail so much easier,” said Milho.

Based on rider requests, the city may expand the rail hours from 4 a.m. to midnight once the second segment opens.

