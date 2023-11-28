Subpoenas issued to Maui agencies as part of wildfire disaster probe

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Subpoenas have been served to key Maui agencies amid ongoing efforts to understand the county’s response to the Lahaina wildfire disaster.

The state Attorney General’s Office announced the subpoenas Monday, saying that “critical facts are still needed from several key stakeholders” to complete Phase 1 of an independent probe.

Attorney General Anne Lopez said the subpoenas will allow her office and the independent investigators to collect information in a “timely manner,” but she did not have an estimate for when the first phase of the report into the deadly wildfires would be released.

It was not immediately clear what information investigators were seeking with the subpoenas.

The state has hired the Fire Safety Research Institute to conduct the independent probe into the wildfire that destroyed Lahaina town, leaving at least 100 people dead.

Phase 1 of the report includes a “comprehensive scientific analysis on how the fire incident unfolded.” Lopez said without key details, “this critical process cannot move forward.”

“We appreciate the cooperation of the Maui fire and police departments, and while we continue to work through some issues, their leaders and line responders have been transparent and cooperative,” Lopez said, in a news release.

In addition to speaking to government agencies, investigators are interviewing survivors.

