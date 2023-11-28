HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Subpoenas issued to Maui agencies as part of wildfire disaster probe

A volunteer clad in personal protective equipment lends a hand at a property on Kaniau Road in...
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:54 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Subpoenas have been served to key Maui agencies amid ongoing efforts to understand the county’s response to the Lahaina wildfire disaster.

The state Attorney General’s Office announced the subpoenas Monday, saying that “critical facts are still needed from several key stakeholders” to complete Phase 1 of an independent probe.

Attorney General Anne Lopez said the subpoenas will allow her office and the independent investigators to collect information in a “timely manner,” but she did not have an estimate for when the first phase of the report into the deadly wildfires would be released.

Special Section: Maui Wildfires Disaster

It was not immediately clear what information investigators were seeking with the subpoenas.

The state has hired the Fire Safety Research Institute to conduct the independent probe into the wildfire that destroyed Lahaina town, leaving at least 100 people dead.

Phase 1 of the report includes a “comprehensive scientific analysis on how the fire incident unfolded.” Lopez said without key details, “this critical process cannot move forward.”

“We appreciate the cooperation of the Maui fire and police departments, and while we continue to work through some issues, their leaders and line responders have been transparent and cooperative,” Lopez said, in a news release.

In addition to speaking to government agencies, investigators are interviewing survivors.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Honolulu Police are investigating an attempted murder in Waianae Sunday morning.
16-year-old boy among 2 injured in stabbing at beach park in Waianae
HPD North Shore ATV incident prompts concerns
Close encounter between police ATV and kids on beach raises questions about training, resources
Alleged vandal arrested after destroying windows of more than a dozen cars at dealership
Alleged vandal arrested after destroying windows of more than a dozen cars at dealership
Man, 28, arrested for terroristic threatening after pointing gun at 2 people at Kailua Foodland
Man arrested after allegedly pulling out gun to stop fight at Kailua Foodland

Latest News

The renowned humanitarian died at her home in Plains, Georgia, on Nov. 19 at the age of 96.
Midday Newscast: Services for former first lady Rosalynn Carter begin
A great gift — for a great cause!
How to support local eateries this holiday season
Carter died at home on Nov. 19.
Nation bids farewell for late First Lady Rosalynn Carter
HFD is investigating the cause of a fire that broke out from a Kailua home on Monday afternoon.
HFD investigating cause of fire that broke out from home in Kailua