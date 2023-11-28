HI Now Daily
Speeding van plows into resource hub for Maui fire survivors

Witnesses say a speeding car plowed into a resource hub in Kaanapali.
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:49 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
KAANAPALI (HawaiiNewsNow) - West Maui fire survivors are thankful to be alive – again.

They say a speeding van plowed into their resource hub in Kaanapali Sunday evening. No one at the hub was injured, but it was yet another traumatizing experience.

Witnesses say multiple people in the vehicle were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

“It was it was really traumatic for us. I pray and I hope that they’re all right. There were about four or five of them that were in the vehicle. They had to get fished out of the pond over there. And man, it was just chaotic,” said Na Aikane O Maui President Keeaumoku Kapu.

Kapu’s son Kaulana videotaped the aftermath that evening.

“Came so close to taking out our whole place,” he said in the video. “And all my kids were right in here.”

The vehicle ended up in a nearby pond.

Kapu said the driver was speeding, going about 50-miles-per-hour. The speed limit in the area is 25-miles-per-hour.

It is unclear why exactly the driver allegedly lost control.

Hawaii News Now reached out to Maui police for more information and we are still waiting for a response.

Organizers at the hub say they will be putting up concrete barriers along Kaanapali Parkway to protect them for any potential future incidents.

In the meantime, they are still committed to serving fire survivors.

“We provide water, food, clothing, sky’s the limit here,” Keeaumoku said.

Na Aikane O Maui was a cultural center in the heart of Lahaina’s historic district.

It burnt down in the August fires.

“We had old documents, rare documents, books signed by our kings, and old maps, rare maps, and things that you won’t ever be able to replace,” said Keeaumoku.

Despite their loss, they are grateful for what they have.

And even though they had another close call, they are once again counting their blessings.

“An incident like this could have escalated into something really bad. I’m glad that my grandkids were playing on the backside. If they were up front, then I think it would have been worse. Mahalo ke akua,” Keeaumoku said.

