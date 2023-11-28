A program helping special needs youth shine through sports sees baseball in a league of its own

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On a baseball diamond in Central Oahu, players aren’t measured by hits, runs or errors … and success isn’t found in the won-loss column.

These kids are the Firebirds, and their brand of baseball is in a league of its own.

“I think Never Quit Dreaming is just a world of opportunities and experiences for special needs individuals,” said NQD founder Kristopher Dung.

Most of the youth in the Never Quit Dreaming program are on the autistic spectrum, while others have down syndrome or cerebral palsy.

Baseball gets them into the game and gives them a taste of what it’s like to play ball.

“One of the heart-wrenching comments I heard this year is, ‘My child’s 12-years-old, but I could finally call myself a soccer mom or a baseball dad.’ That one got to me because maybe without this platform they would have never had that. But through it, you do,” Dung said.

Never Quit Dreaming is a non-profit that started sports for SPED youth in 2014 with a soccer program that drew only two families and three players. It added baseball in 2018 with 22 players. This season more than 80 kids hit the field under the watchful eyes of volunteer coaches.

“We use the time to work on their skill set, their motor skills, their eye and hand coordination, their listening and following directions, following a batting order, life skills that you might not get in a school setting,” Dung said.

The season lasts two months, and culminates in year-end scrimmages. And it’s an immersive experience. Participants have their pictures printed on baseball cards and they’re outfitted with custom gear that includes the prized Firebirds jerseys, complete with names and numbers.

“The name and numbers, I think, provides a sense of identity,” Dung said. “We consider it a legacy number. If you were the tenth person to sign up for our program, you are number 10. You will carry that number until you feel our program is no longer for you or life changes, and then we’ll recycle the number.”

Never Quit Dreaming now runs six sports programs for the special needs community that span the year. There’s baseball, basketball, golf, judo, soccer, and volleyball.

The non-profit can always use more volunteers and financial support.

“If it’s like baseballs or batting nets or if you want to buy the kids the hats for year, we are all inclined for anything like that,” Dung said.

To find out more about Never Quit Dreaming visit it’s website at www.nqdhawaii.org.

