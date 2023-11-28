HI Now Daily
Oahu under flood advisory as drenching rains move in; flood watch also remains up

The HNN weather team has issued First Alert Weather Day for Kauai on Tuesday and Wednesday as a kona low develops west of the state, bringing the potential for
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:47 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flood advisory is in effect for Oahu as drenching rains move over parts of the state — and forecasters warn more torrential showers are ahead.

A flood watch is in effect for Kauai, Oahu and Niihau through Thursday afternoon.

First Alert Weather Day issued for Kauai as kona low develops west of state

The watch will expand to include all main Hawaiian Islands on Wednesday morning.

The HNN weather team has issued First Alert Weather Day for Kauai on Tuesday and Wednesday as the rains move in. The showers are thanks to a kona low west of the state.

Forecast models show the following rain totals over a 36-hour period:

  • Kauai: 4 to 6 inches
  • Oahu: 2 to 5 inches
  • Maui County: 1 to 2 inches
  • Hawaii Island: 2 to 4 inches

National Weather Service forecasters warn that excessive rainfall could trigger flash flooding.

For the latest weather headlines, head to the HNN Weather page or download our free weather app here.

