HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Hawaii Island man accused of striking victims with machete, baseball bat

James Allan Wilson
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:07 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 65-year-old man accused of striking a woman in the head with a machete and a man with a baseball bat made his first court appearance in Hilo on Monday.

James Allan Wilson, of Mountain View, was charged with attempted murder and felony assault following the incident on Friday, Hawaii County prosecutors said.

The incident happened at a residence within the Eden Roc Estates subdivision.

His bail was set at $295,000.

If convicted, Wilson faces life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Honolulu Police are investigating an attempted murder in Waianae Sunday morning.
16-year-old boy among 2 injured in stabbing at beach park in Waianae
HPD North Shore ATV incident prompts concerns
Close encounter between police ATV and kids on beach raises questions about training, resources
Alleged vandal arrested after destroying windows of more than a dozen cars at dealership
Alleged vandal arrested after destroying windows of more than a dozen cars at dealership
Man, 28, arrested for terroristic threatening after pointing gun at 2 people at Kailua Foodland
Man arrested after allegedly pulling out gun to stop fight at Kailua Foodland

Latest News

HNN First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day issued for Kauai as kona low develops west of state
The renowned humanitarian died at her home in Plains, Georgia, on Nov. 19 at the age of 96.
Midday Newscast: Services for former first lady Rosalynn Carter begin
A great gift — for a great cause!
How to support local eateries this holiday season
Military crews are beginning the painstaking process of salvaging the Navy spy aircraft that...
IN FULL: Military holds news conference on spy plane salvage efforts