Hawaii Island man accused of striking victims with machete, baseball bat

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 65-year-old man accused of striking a woman in the head with a machete and a man with a baseball bat made his first court appearance in Hilo on Monday.

James Allan Wilson, of Mountain View, was charged with attempted murder and felony assault following the incident on Friday, Hawaii County prosecutors said.

The incident happened at a residence within the Eden Roc Estates subdivision.

His bail was set at $295,000.

If convicted, Wilson faces life in prison with the possibility of parole.

