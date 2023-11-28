HFD investigating cause of blaze at multi-family home in Kailua

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire in Kailua on Monday afternoon.

HFD crews responded to the 911 call just after 12 p.m. for the blaze on Uluniu Street.

HFD officials said nine units, with nearly 35 personnel, arrived on scene to find smoke and flames coming from a single-story, multi-family home.

The fire was extinguished by 1:35 p.m.

All occupants exited the building on their own. No injuries were reported.

HFD is investigating the cause as well as damage estimates.

This story will be updated.

