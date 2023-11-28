HI Now Daily
Hawai‘i Pacific Health’s Medical Assistant Program

Sponsored by Hawai’i Pacific Health
Mae Dorado from Hawai‘i Pacific Health shares more information on their Medical Assistant Program!
By HI Now Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:08 PM HST|Updated: 21 hours ago
HONOLULU (HI Now) - Let’s face it: College is not for everyone. There can be a lot of pressure to apply to schools and the cost can be a challenge for some. Hawai’i Pacific Health’s (HPH) Medical Assistant (MA) Training Program gives students an alternative option to gain experience and skills while earning a living wage right out of high school. Mae Dorado, Hawai’i Pacific Health Medical Assistant Program Manager shares information about the program.

Learn more or apply for the program at HawaiiPacifichealth.org/MedicalAssistantProgram or on Facebook and Instagram @hawaiipacifichealth

