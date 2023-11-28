Hawai‘i Pacific Health’s Medical Assistant Program

HONOLULU (HI Now) - Let’s face it: College is not for everyone. There can be a lot of pressure to apply to schools and the cost can be a challenge for some. Hawai’i Pacific Health’s (HPH) Medical Assistant (MA) Training Program gives students an alternative option to gain experience and skills while earning a living wage right out of high school. Mae Dorado, Hawai’i Pacific Health Medical Assistant Program Manager shares information about the program.

Learn more or apply for the program at HawaiiPacifichealth.org/MedicalAssistantProgram or on Facebook and Instagram @hawaiipacifichealth

