Fundraiser created to help Maui halau grappling with wildfire recovery get to Merrie Monarch

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A group of nonprofits is raising money for four halau from Maui to go next year’s Merrie Monarch Festival in Hilo.

For dedicated hula dancers, preparing for the Merrie Monarch Festival takes strength and hours of practice.

For the four Maui halau, going to the festival in Hilo in April next year is even more difficult after the August 8 wildfires destroyed historic Lahaina town.

“This year, we have a mother and three daughters who lost their home and all four of them are in the Merrie Monarch line,” said Kumu Hula Kamaka Kukona of Halau o ka Hanu Lehua in Wailuku.

The halau is one of four that will travel to the Merrie Monarch Festival next year.

Kukona says 10 students lost their homes in the halau and seven of them will dance at the Merrie Monarch Festival next year.

Kukona says hula is their safe place and they must carry on for their culture and each other.

What would it be like for the halau to represent Maui in Hilo?

“The thought does bring tears to my eyes. Oh my gosh if people knew the hardships that we’ve been through even to have a physical halau space here. It’s not cheap,” said Kukona.

Trisha Kehaulani Watson, vice president of Aina Momona says the nonprofit partnered with the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement and the Queen Liliuokalani Keiki Hula Festival to raise funds for four Maui halau invited to the Merrie Monarch Festival next year and created the Hula Heals fundraiser.

Their goal is $100,000 to $200,000. So far, it’s raised $50,000.

“Kumu hula Iliahi Paredes and I were talking about fundraising and how we could support the Maui halau,” said Watson.

“Merrie Monarch is so important and we just wanted to make sure these halau have every opportunity to go and that halau remains a sanctuary and a healing space for people who are affected by the fires,” she added.

“We are so humbled. We would have sold every last shortbread cookie on the island to get to Hilo. I’m so thankful and we are so appreciative,” said Kukona.

For the Maui halau, there is tremendous gratitude and grace.

The four Maui halau invited to go to the Merrie Monarch Festival are Halau Hula Kauluokala - Kumu Hula Uluwehi Guerrero; Halau Kekuaokalaaualailiahi - Na Kumu Hula Haunani and Iliahi Paredes; Halau o Ka Hanu Lehua - Kumu Hula Carlson Kamaka Kukona III; and Halau Na Lei Kaumaka O Uka - Kumu Hula Napua Silva.

