First Alert Forecast: FLOOD WATCH posted for Oahu, Kauai and Niihau, heavy rain expected to spread across the state over the week

By Guy Hagi
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:13 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for the islands of Niihau, Kauai and Oahu from Tuesday morning through Thursday afternoon. A Kona low disturbance will increase potential for heavy rain and thunderstorms across Kauai and Oahu Tuesday morning before spreading this potential to the remaining islands over the following days. Shower coverage will gradually diminish Friday through the weekend, though the potential for locally heavy showers may continue as the low aloft lingers.

Winds will gradually transition to light southerlies as a more unsettled weather pattern develops Tuesday through Friday.

A new small to moderate, medium period northwest swell generated by the nearby Kona low is expected to arrive Wednesday.

