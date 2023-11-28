BWS votes to approve rate hikes, likely doubling water costs for Oahu customers
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Get ready to pay more for water.
The Board of Water Supply voted to approve a rate increase of 64% for the average Oahu household. For high water users, it’s expected to increase by 80%.
Starting in February, the rates will go up gradually.
That means that a customer paying $56 per month now will pay nearly $98 in five years.
Reasons for the huge increase? Inflation, rising electricity costs and the Red Hill tainted water crisis.
The board is seeking more than a billion dollars in damages from the military because of the Red Hill leaks, but that could take years of litigation.
In the meantime, BWS said it needs about $400 million to start drilling new wells to protect the aquifer.
