HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

BWS votes to approve rate hikes, likely doubling water costs for Oahu customers

Reasons for the huge increase? Inflation, rising electricity costs and the Red Hill tainted water crisis.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:15 AM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Get ready to pay more for water.

The Board of Water Supply voted to approve a rate increase of 64% for the average Oahu household. For high water users, it’s expected to increase by 80%.

Starting in February, the rates will go up gradually.

That means that a customer paying $56 per month now will pay nearly $98 in five years.

Reasons for the huge increase? Inflation, rising electricity costs and the Red Hill tainted water crisis.

The board is seeking more than a billion dollars in damages from the military because of the Red Hill leaks, but that could take years of litigation.

In the meantime, BWS said it needs about $400 million to start drilling new wells to protect the aquifer.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
With New Year's Eve right around the corner illegal fireworks are a hot commodity. And it...
$20,000 worth of fireworks found stashed in 92-year-old woman’s carport: Sources
Honolulu Police are investigating an attempted murder in Waianae Sunday morning.
16-year-old boy among 2 injured in stabbing at beach park in Waianae
Alleged vandal arrested after destroying windows of more than a dozen cars at dealership
Alleged vandal arrested after destroying windows of more than a dozen cars at dealership
HNN First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day issued for Kauai as kona low develops west of state

Latest News

U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda visited the site of a downed P-8A aircraft in waters just off the runway...
Amid environmental concerns, crews begin salvage of downed military spy plane in Kaneohe Bay
Witnesses say a speeding car plowed into a resource hub in Kaanapali.
‘It was really traumatic’: Speeding van plows into resource hub for Maui fire survivors
First Alert Forecast: FLOOD WATCH posted for Kauai and Oahu today, heavy rain spreading across...
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, November 28, 2023
West Maui fire survivors are thankful to be alive — again.
‘It was really traumatic’: Speeding van plows into resource hub for Maui fire survivors