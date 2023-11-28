Barricade situation triggers heavy police presence in Pahoa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities on Hawaii Island are responding to a barricade situation in Pahoa, triggering a heavy police presence in the area on Tuesday.

Police sent out a traffic alert around 8:30 a.m., telling the public to avoid the Kalapana Black Sands subdivision.

Hawaii News Now has learned that the neighborhood is on lockdown.

Police vehicles, as well as ambulance and fire crews were on scene.

Officials have not provided further details at this time.

This story will be updated.

