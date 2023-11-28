HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

38-year-old man seriously injured following overnight stabbing in Kalihi

A 38-year-old man was rushed to the hospital overnight after being stabbed in Kalihi.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:28 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 38-year-old man was rushed to the hospital overnight after being stabbed in Kalihi.

The incident happened shortly after midnight at a home in the 1800 Block of Makuahine Place, just off Kalihi Street.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said when paramedics arrived on scene, they found the victim with a stab wound to his upper torso.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

According to EMS’ report, the stabbing took place after an altercation.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
With New Year's Eve right around the corner illegal fireworks are a hot commodity. And it...
$20,000 worth of fireworks found stashed in 92-year-old woman’s carport: Sources
Honolulu Police are investigating an attempted murder in Waianae Sunday morning.
16-year-old boy among 2 injured in stabbing at beach park in Waianae
Alleged vandal arrested after destroying windows of more than a dozen cars at dealership
Alleged vandal arrested after destroying windows of more than a dozen cars at dealership
HNN First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day issued for Kauai as kona low develops west of state

Latest News

HNN First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day issued for Kauai as kona low develops west of state
With New Year's Eve right around the corner illegal fireworks are a hot commodity. And it...
$20,000 worth of fireworks found stashed in 92-year-old woman’s carport: Sources
Witnesses say a speeding car plowed into a resource hub in Kaanapali.
Speeding van plows into resource hub for Maui fire survivors
With New Year’s Eve celebrations right around the corner, illegal fireworks are already a hot...
$20,000 worth of fireworks found stashed in 92-year-old woman’s carport: Sources