38-year-old man seriously injured following overnight stabbing in Kalihi
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:28 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 38-year-old man was rushed to the hospital overnight after being stabbed in Kalihi.
The incident happened shortly after midnight at a home in the 1800 Block of Makuahine Place, just off Kalihi Street.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said when paramedics arrived on scene, they found the victim with a stab wound to his upper torso.
He was rushed to a nearby hospital in serious condition.
According to EMS’ report, the stabbing took place after an altercation.
This story will be updated.
