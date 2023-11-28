38-year-old man seriously injured following overnight stabbing in Kalihi

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 38-year-old man was rushed to the hospital overnight after being stabbed in Kalihi.

The incident happened shortly after midnight at a home in the 1800 Block of Makuahine Place, just off Kalihi Street.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said when paramedics arrived on scene, they found the victim with a stab wound to his upper torso.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

According to EMS’ report, the stabbing took place after an altercation.

