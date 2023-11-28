$20,000 worth of fireworks found stashed in 92-year-old woman’s carport: Sources

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With New Year’s Eve celebrations right around the corner, illegal fireworks are already a hot commodity — and a growing headache for law enforcement.

One recent example in Alewa Heights underscores the lengths some are going to in order to smuggle the contraband into the islands. In the incident, records show a man called police after discovering seven boxes labeled “fireworks” in his 92-year-old relative’s carport on Alewa Drive.

According to law enforcement sources, the man told officers he believed either someone had hidden the boxes there or they were delivered to the wrong address.

Tommy Aiu, who served for nearly three decades with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency before his retirement, called fireworks smuggling a “huge problem” and said the crime is a lot like smuggling drugs into Hawaii. “It all depends on the imagination of the suspect,” he said.

Aiu told HNN that criminals often use the U.S. Postal Service, FedEx and UPS.

Contraband is also sent via shipping containers.

“Anyway they can do it. They’ll do it. Because not every container, not ever package, not every parcel is checked,” Aiu said.

Preivously, HNN Investigates exposed one of the most high profile busts in recent memory. It happened inside the mail room at the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

That’s where an adult corrections officer was suspected of having fireworks shipped to the jail from Las Vegas under inmates’ names.

On Dec. 6 of last year, the jail was tipped off by an inspector from the USPS, alerting them to three suspicious packages stuffed with 86 pounds of illegal fireworks.

HNN Investigates confirmed the suspect in that case resigned just two months after the bust.

Meanwhile, a criminal investigation being conducted by the state Attorney General’s office continues. An internal investigation at OCCC is also ongoing.

Aiu said the statute of limitations is five years for any criminal offense. He added that following all the paper trails are a critical part of making that kind of case stick.

“You need the suspect. You need the witnesses, telephone records to corroborate. Or shipping records to corroborate how often that’s happening. You already have the contraband itself. And you also have to look to financials. All of those things come in to play,” he said.

As for the latest investigation in Alewa Heights, which was reported on Thanksgiving night, sources say the 200 pounds of fireworks officers recovered have an estimated value of $20,000.

HPD confirmed Monday no arrests have been made. In Hawaii, if you’re caught with more than 25 pounds, of fireworks you could serve up to five years in prison and pay a $10,000 fine.

