HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

18-wheeler hauling chickens overturns, closes interstate as birds escape

An 18-wheeler was carrying the chickens in cages when it overturned. (SOURCE: WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:51 AM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL RIVER, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - An accident on an interstate highway in Louisiana Tuesday morning caused a closure after chickens were spilled onto the roadway.

An 18-wheeler was carrying the chickens in cages on I-59 when it overturned.

An 18-wheeler carrying chickens overturned, spilling the birds on the highway.
An 18-wheeler carrying chickens overturned, spilling the birds on the highway.(WVUE, CNN)

First responders said one person was injured in the crash and dozens of chickens were let loose on the highway.

The interstate was eventually reopened, however, a few chickens can still be seen roaming the area.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
With New Year's Eve right around the corner illegal fireworks are a hot commodity. And it...
$20,000 worth of fireworks found stashed in 92-year-old woman’s carport: Sources
Honolulu Police are investigating an attempted murder in Waianae Sunday morning.
16-year-old boy among 2 injured in stabbing at beach park in Waianae
Alleged vandal arrested after destroying windows of more than a dozen cars at dealership
Alleged vandal arrested after destroying windows of more than a dozen cars at dealership
HNN First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day issued for Kauai as kona low develops west of state

Latest News

Ways to stop holiday fights over money before they happen
Ways to stop holiday fights over money before they happen
FILE - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26,...
Hunter Biden offers to testify publicly before Congress, setting up a potential high-stakes face-off
Ways to stop holiday fights over money before they happen
The casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter, arrives inside Glenn Memorial Church,...
LIVE: Rosalynn Carter honored by family, friends, first ladies and presidents -- including husband Jimmy
File Photo: Board of Water Supply
BWS votes to approve rate hikes, likely doubling water costs for Oahu customers