15-year-old goes big at ‘Jaws’ .... with a surfing session that’s making waves

Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:56 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui teen competing in the Haleiwa Pro is going viral for a memorable surf session last week — in which he caught a giant wave at Maui’s Peahi surf break.

“Baby Steve” Roberson is just 15 years old.

But he’s been surfing since he was 2 and gained worldwide fame at 12 years old as the youngest person to surf “Jaws” under the guidance of his dad, Kaleo.

His fathers says the wave may be one of the biggest that Steve has ever surfed.

