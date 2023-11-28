HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

12-year-old boy in stolen forklift leads police on hourlong chase

The 12-year-old boy was eventually arrested and put in a juvenile detention center. (CITY OF ANN ARBOR - POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:06 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Police chased down a 12-year-old boy who they said stole a forklift from a middle school in Michigan.

At 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 25, police went to Forsythe Middle School in Ann Arbor for a report of a child attempting to steal a construction vehicle. When officers arrived, they found the construction vehicle equipped with a forklift being driven on Brooks Street near Pearl Street with no lights on.

The pursuit was not high speed, as multiple officers drove at speeds of 15 to 20 mph with emergency lights and sirens on.

The construction vehicle ended up hitting 10 parked cars while going through the Georgetown Boulevard neighborhood.

After about an hour, the vehicle stopped in the area of M-14 and Gotfredson Road where the driver, identified by police as a 12-year-old boy, was arrested and put in a juvenile detention center.

No one was injured in the pursuit.

The vehicle was unlocked with the key hidden inside the cab, police said.

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Honolulu Police are investigating an attempted murder in Waianae Sunday morning.
16-year-old boy among 2 injured in stabbing at beach park in Waianae
HPD North Shore ATV incident prompts concerns
Close encounter between police ATV and kids on beach raises questions about training, resources
Alleged vandal arrested after destroying windows of more than a dozen cars at dealership
Alleged vandal arrested after destroying windows of more than a dozen cars at dealership
Man, 28, arrested for terroristic threatening after pointing gun at 2 people at Kailua Foodland
Man arrested after allegedly pulling out gun to stop fight at Kailua Foodland

Latest News

HNN First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Days issued for Kauai as kona low develops west of state
Four Maui halau to get fundraising help for journey to Merrie Monarch Festival
Fundraiser created to help Maui halau grappling with wildfire recovery get to Merrie Monarch
A volunteer clad in personal protective equipment lends a hand at a property on Kaniau Road in...
State attorney general subpoenas 3 Maui departments amid expansive wildfire probe
“Baby Steve” Roberson is just 15 years old and has been surfing since he was 2.
15-year-old goes big at ‘Jaws’ .... with a surfing session that’s making waves
FILE - A sign on the University of Vermont campus in Burlington, Vt., is pictured on March 11,...
Suspect in shooting of 3 men of Palestinian descent near the University of Vermont pleads not guilty