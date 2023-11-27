TRAFFIC ALERT: Utility work to close portion of H-2 Freeway near Koa Ridge

KOA RIDGE (HawaiiNewsNow) - Multiple lanes will be closed along the H-2 Freeway this week as Hawaiian Electric crews conduct utility work in the Koa Ridge area.

HECO says crews will install two steel utility poles, and string power lines and shield wire across the freeway. A crane and utility trucks will aid installation of steel poles with sections weighing over 6,000 pounds.

H-2 onramps and offramps will remain accessible during the project.

Traffic impacts between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. are as follows:

Nov. 27-30, Monday through Thursday: Two far-right northbound lanes of H-2 partially closed from just after the Ka Uka Boulevard onramp to before the Meheula Parkway exit

Dec. 6-7, Wednesday and Thursday: Two far-right lanes of H-2 partially closed in both directions. The northbound lane closures will start just after the Ka Uka Blvd. onramp and end before the Meheula Parkway exit. The southbound lane closures will start after the Meheula Parkway exit and end just before the Ka Uka Blvd. exit



Officials said special duty police will stop traffic in open lanes for brief periods as crews string powerlines crossing the freeway

Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the work area, expect traffic delays or use alternate routes.

Electronic message boards will alert the public ahead of the scheduled work. Safety signs, arrow boards and traffic cones will mark the work zone and direct motorists to open traveling lanes. Flagmen and special duty police will be onsite to direct traffic.

