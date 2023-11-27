HI Now Daily
Talking holiday platters and Korean comfort food with Honu’s Kalbi & Sushi

New Korean food and sushi restaurant Honu's Kalbi and Sushi in Kapahulu is offering discounts in time for the holidays.
By Annalisa Burgos and Lili Hurd
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 2:36 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - ‘Tis the season of holiday parties, and if you’re looking for a restaurant to cater your gathering or a platter to bring to the potluck, Honu’s Kalbi and Sushi is taking orders.

The new restaurant in Kapahulu serves Korean comfort food and fresh sushi and sashimi platters, sourced from the local fish auction and its sister company Aala Meat Market in Kalihi. The owner also operates the popular McCully Buffet.

Honu’s Kalbi and Sushi manager Donghyun Kim and Chef Lee joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to showcase their specialties, including kalbi, short ribs, kalbi jjim, spicy pork ribs, spicy Korean rice cake tteokbokki, sashimi platters of ahi, salmon and hamachi, and sushi bentos.

The business is offering 10% off orders through the end of the year and an additional 3% off when paying cash.

Catering orders are being taken now, or stop in the store on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Honu’s Kalibi & Sushi is located at 755 Kapahulu Avenue and is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m.- 7 p.m.

On Dec. 24-25, 31 and Jan. 1, Honu’s will be open 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

For more information, visit Honu’s Kalibi & Sushi on Instagram.

