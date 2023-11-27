HI Now Daily
Reigning Big West Champions Rainbow Wahine volleyball draws Iowa State in 2023 NCAA Tournament

Rainbow Wahine Volleyball
Rainbow Wahine Volleyball(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 9:43 PM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine volleyball team now knows its fate in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

The ‘Bows fresh off a plane from Long Beach, California with another Big West Conference title in hand.

UH will open tournament play against Iowa State this week as part of the Eugene sub-regional — the game will be played at the University of Oregon.

This is the Wahine’s 30th trip to the NCAA tournament after winning the inaugural Big West tournament Saturday night over Long Beach State.

For a couple of seniors this is their fourth trip to the big dance and they want to make this one memorable.

“Going from freshman year and kind of going each year to a different spot and I think it’s going to be really fun just to get some of the new girls to experience and hopefully pass some of our knowledge on from what we know from going all those times.” Outside hitter Riley Wagoner said.

“There’s no point not giving it your all,” Middle blocker Amber Igiede said. “I’ve been doing it since my freshman year and I think it’s even more motivation that it’s my last year.”

First serve between the ‘Bows and Cyclones is set for Thursday at 2:00 p.m. Hawaii time in Eugene, Oregon.

