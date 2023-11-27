HI Now Daily
Registration set to open for Kauai County’s keiki basketball leagues

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:42 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Registration for the 2024 Mini Hoopster and Junior Hoopster Basketball Leagues is set to open this week on Kauai.

The Mini Hoopster League is open to boys and girls in kindergarten and first grade.

The Junior Hoopster League is open to boys and girls in second and third grade.

Parents can register their keiki in-person or by email — and there’s no cost to join.

Registration in person will be held on a first-come, first-served basis at the following locations:

  • Lihue Neighborhood Center (808-241-4465),
  • Kalaheo Neighborhood Center (808-332-9770),
  • Hanapepe Neighborhood Center (808-335-3731),
  • And Waimea Neighborhood Center (808-338-1122).

To download a digital version of the registration, click here, then email the form to bbcarvalho@kauai.gov.

The registration period is open only on Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The season runs from January to February, and games will be held at Kalaheo Neighborhood Center Gym.

Volunteer coaches are also being sought.

For more information, contact Bronson Carvalho at 808-241-4465 or via email at bbcarvalho@kauai.gov.

If you need an auxiliary aid/service or other accommodation due to a disability, contact Melanie Okamoto at MOkamoto@kauai.gov as soon as possible. Requests made as early as possible will allow adequate time to fulfill your request.

