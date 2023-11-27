Man, 28, arrested for terroristic threatening after pointing gun at 2 people at Kailua Foodland
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 2:40 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police arrested a man for terroristic threatening charges after he allegedly pulled a gun on someone at a Foodland in Kailua Saturday.
Sources say the suspect, 28, appeared to have been attempting to break up a fight outside the Foodland.
Witnesses say it all started when a man got into an altercation with a security guard.
That’s when the suspect is accused of pointing a gun at the pair and telling them to knock it off.
We’re told the gun was not registered.
