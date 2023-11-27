HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Madness in Manoa as UH football downs Colorado State, 27-24 on Senior Night

Hawaii Football
Hawaii Football(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 9:32 PM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some late game heroics catapult the University of Hawaii football team to a win over Colorado State to close out the 2023 season.

After a frantic finish Saturday night, the ‘Bows down Colorado State, 27-24.

The rainbow Warriors playing complimentary ball and a last second field goal by Matthew Shipley who hit the walk off field goal as time expired, knocking the rams out of bowl game contention.

“We always have faith in that brother, he nailed it,” Offensive lineman Eliki Tanuvasa said. “Honestly, we kind of saw the clock and we knew he made it off, I was a little scared that we did it at first.”

Following the game, UH honored 16 seniors who helped shape the “Braddahhood”.

“You know, these guys could have left, you know, they could have left,” Head coach Timmy Chang said. “I came in and they didn’t have to stay, you know, they could have left with everybody else, but they stayed and they built something.”

The team riding the rollercoaster of emotions following the game.

Timmy Chang’s second season at the helm ends with a 5-8 record.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD North Shore ATV incident prompts concerns
Close encounter between police ATV and kids on beach raises questions about training, resources
Authorities are asking for help finding 4 people, all missing in unrelated cases
Authorities are asking for help finding 4 people, all missing in unrelated cases
Homes threatened by erosion on Oahu's North Shore are spared by recent high surf
Massive surf spares homes, but snarls North Shore traffic
Honolulu Police are investigating an attempted murder in Waianae Sunday morning.
Attempted murder investigation underway after 2 stabbed at Makaha beach
Crowds flock to Ala Moana for Black Friday deals.
Hawaii’s biggest malls see big crowds, parking gridlock on Black Friday

Latest News

Hawaii High School football
‘HNN Two-Minute Drill’: The 2023 season comes to an exciting close as State Champions were crowned
Rainbow Wahine Volleyball
Reigning Big West Champions Rainbow Wahine volleyball draws Iowa State in 2023 NCAA Tournament
The Hawaii News Now Sports Podcast hosted by Kyle Chinen, Davis Pitner and Cienna Pilotin
PODCAST: ‘HNN Overtime’ breaks down the season finale of football in the islands and Thanksgiving dishes
Kyle Chinen and Steve Uyehara give the rundown on the latest big games in high school football.
Football Friday: High school state championship finals