Madness in Manoa as UH football downs Colorado State, 27-24 on Senior Night

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some late game heroics catapult the University of Hawaii football team to a win over Colorado State to close out the 2023 season.

After a frantic finish Saturday night, the ‘Bows down Colorado State, 27-24.

The rainbow Warriors playing complimentary ball and a last second field goal by Matthew Shipley who hit the walk off field goal as time expired, knocking the rams out of bowl game contention.

“We always have faith in that brother, he nailed it,” Offensive lineman Eliki Tanuvasa said. “Honestly, we kind of saw the clock and we knew he made it off, I was a little scared that we did it at first.”

Following the game, UH honored 16 seniors who helped shape the “Braddahhood”.

“You know, these guys could have left, you know, they could have left,” Head coach Timmy Chang said. “I came in and they didn’t have to stay, you know, they could have left with everybody else, but they stayed and they built something.”

The team riding the rollercoaster of emotions following the game.

Timmy Chang’s second season at the helm ends with a 5-8 record.

