Inter-school summit, overseas trips help educate Hawaii’s future global leaders

An annual inter-school Global Vision Summit this Saturday puts students from across the state in the shoes of world leaders through simulations and role-play activities to help them understand international issues.

Roya Maroufkhani Dennis, high school global education programs director at the Pacific & Asian Affairs Council (PAAC), Sophia Findley, a senior at Hawaii Technology Academy in Waipahu, and Sarah Wells, a senior at Moanalua High School, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about the PAAC summit and its other programs.

Dennis explained that students are put into a problem solving scenario where they come in as stakeholders from five different countries. Professional facilitators and educators come from a range of fields and help students navigate problems happening on and off island.

This year’s theme is Nuclear Diplomacy, a timely topic in light of nuclear threats from North Korea.

“I think that we’re all excited to see students inspired to think globally and act globally,” Dennis said.

Findley said the PAAC summit brings together students from across Hawaii who share a passion for global leadership.

Wells has been working to start a PAAC club at her school and wants others to know about programs and resources available to help young people play a bigger part in global affairs.

PAAC also hosts overseas study trips at no cost to students so they gain first hand experience learning about governments and systems in other countries. The programs are designed to develop globally-minded students who can view issues from multiple perspectives, while showcasing how Hawaii benefits other nations and regions.

PAAC’s goal is to inspire students like Findley and Wells to never give up their curiosity and continue making a difference in the world.

Free PAAC programs, clubs and classes are available on Oahu, Maui, Hawaii and Kauai.

Since 2000, PAAC has hosted international study trips to 14 countries in the Pacific and Asia, including recent trips to South Korea, Switzerland, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam.

The Global Vision Summit takes place on Saturday, Dec. 2, at the UH Manoa Campus Center Ballroom from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

For more information, visit PAAC.org.

