HPD looking for suspect in knife point robbery at Waikiki hotel

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating after a 68-year-old man was reportedly robbed at knife point inside a Waikiki hotel.

Records show the incident happened just before 11 p.m. Friday — in the lobby restroom at the Princess Kaiulani.

We’re told the victim was visiting from Japan.

At last check no arrests have been made.

The General Manager, Thomas Foti, of the Princess Kaiulani released a statement:

Thank you for your inquiry. Because this matter is under investigation, we would respectfully direct questions to the Honolulu Police Department.

This story may be updated.

