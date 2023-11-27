HI Now Daily
HPD looking for suspect in knife point robbery at Waikiki hotel

Honolulu police are investigating after a 68-year-old man was reportedly robbed at knifepoint...
Honolulu police are investigating after a 68-year-old man was reportedly robbed at knifepoint -- inside a Waikiki hotel.(No courtesy)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 3:22 PM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating after a 68-year-old man was reportedly robbed at knife point inside a Waikiki hotel.

Records show the incident happened just before 11 p.m. Friday — in the lobby restroom at the Princess Kaiulani.

We’re told the victim was visiting from Japan.

At last check no arrests have been made.

The General Manager, Thomas Foti, of the Princess Kaiulani released a statement:

Thank you for your inquiry. Because this matter is under investigation, we would respectfully direct questions to the Honolulu Police Department.

This story may be updated.

