‘HNN Two-Minute Drill’: The 2023 season comes to an exciting close as State Champions were crowned

Hawaii High School football
Hawaii High School football(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen and Cienna Pilotin
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:04 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2023 Hawaii high school football season came to a close this weekend as Champions were crowned.

Here’s a look at some of what went down this weekend.

HHSAA Open Division Championship: Mililani vs. Kahuku

It was a Black Friday battle at the Clarence TC Ching Athletics Complex, Mililani and Kahuku, the rematch this time for the state title.

This is the first time in tournament history that two OIA teams face off for a state crown. The Red Raiders got in the end zone quick after Mililani fumbled the opening kick off.

From there it was a war of attrition, a low scoring affair — 15-6 going into the break.

In the second half, Kini McMillan to Davyn Joseph in the fourth would give the Trojans the 19-15 lead.

Late in the fourth, Kahuku returns a punt to take a late 21-19 lead.

That score would stand, Kahuku gets their third-straight Open title and 11th State title in program history.

HHSAA Division II Championship: Waimea vs. Kamehameha Maui

A Neighbor Island battle out here on Oahu Saturday night.

Waimea and Kamehameha Maui.

The Warriors got on the board first — quarterback Makana Kamaka-Brayce calling his own number for a 1 yard rushing touchdown.

However, the Menehunes would respond with a 28 yard rushing TD from Wesley Santiago.

Waimea would hang onto the lead late in the fourth to be crowned back-to-back Division II State Champions.

Final score, 31-28.

HHSAA Division I Championship

In the final game of the 2023 season, Waipahu took on reigning champs Konawaena for the D1 crown.

It was a stingy first half, Marauders led 18-7 at the break.

In the third, the Wildcats put the pressure on with 14 points in the frame.

However in the fourth, a couple key takeaways helped the Marauders to score a whopping 28 points — final score, 53-28.

Waipahu wins their second state title in program history.

