HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Weather Day to be issued for Kauai as kona low develops west of state

HNN First Alert Weather Day
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:09 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The HNN weather team will issue a First Alert Weather Day for Kauai starting Tuesday as a kona low develops west of the state, bringing the potential for torrential rains.

The First Alert Weather Day could be expanded to include Oahu as the storm progresses.

Forecast models show the following rain totals over a 36-hour period:

  • Kauai: 4 to 6 inches
  • Oahu: 2 to 5 inches
  • Maui County: 1 to 2 inches
  • Hawaii Island: 2 to 4 inches

A flood watch will kick in on Tuesday morning and remain up through Thursday afternoon for Oahu, Kauai and Niihau. National Weather Service forecasters warns excessive rainfall could trigger flash flooding.

While Kauai and Oahu will begin to see the impacts of the kona low on Tuesday, the potential for thundershowers could expand to Maui County and Hawaii Island on Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain will diminish as the weekend approaches, but there will still be a threat of some locally heavy showers.

Forecasters say the rain is good news for some areas hardest-hit by drought. But because of the long stretch of time without rainfall, heavy rains could more easily turn into flooding.

For the latest weather headlines, head to the HNN Weather page or download our free weather app here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Honolulu Police are investigating an attempted murder in Waianae Sunday morning.
16-year-old boy among 2 injured in stabbing at beach park in Waianae
HPD North Shore ATV incident prompts concerns
Close encounter between police ATV and kids on beach raises questions about training, resources
Alleged vandal arrested after destroying windows of more than a dozen cars at dealership
Alleged vandal arrested after destroying windows of more than a dozen cars at dealership
Man, 28, arrested for terroristic threatening after pointing gun at 2 people at Kailua Foodland
Man arrested after allegedly pulling out gun to stop fight at Kailua Foodland

Latest News

The renowned humanitarian died at her home in Plains, Georgia, on Nov. 19 at the age of 96.
Midday Newscast: Services for former first lady Rosalynn Carter begin
A great gift — for a great cause!
How to support local eateries this holiday season
Carter died at home on Nov. 19.
Nation bids farewell for late First Lady Rosalynn Carter
Two far-right northbound lanes of H-2 partially closed from just after the Ka Uka Blvd onramp...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Utility work to close portion of H-2 Freeway