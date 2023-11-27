First Alert Weather Day to be issued for Kauai as kona low develops west of state

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The HNN weather team will issue a First Alert Weather Day for Kauai starting Tuesday as a kona low develops west of the state, bringing the potential for torrential rains.

The First Alert Weather Day could be expanded to include Oahu as the storm progresses.

Forecast models show the following rain totals over a 36-hour period:

Kauai: 4 to 6 inches

Oahu: 2 to 5 inches

Maui County: 1 to 2 inches

Hawaii Island: 2 to 4 inches

A flood watch will kick in on Tuesday morning and remain up through Thursday afternoon for Oahu, Kauai and Niihau. National Weather Service forecasters warns excessive rainfall could trigger flash flooding.

While Kauai and Oahu will begin to see the impacts of the kona low on Tuesday, the potential for thundershowers could expand to Maui County and Hawaii Island on Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain will diminish as the weekend approaches, but there will still be a threat of some locally heavy showers.

Forecasters say the rain is good news for some areas hardest-hit by drought. But because of the long stretch of time without rainfall, heavy rains could more easily turn into flooding.

For the latest weather headlines, head to the HNN Weather page or download our free weather app here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.