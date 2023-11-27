First Alert Forecast: Threat of heavy rain and flooding for much of the coming week

We have a First Alert for you for the chance for a prolonged threat of heavy rain, possible flooding and thunderstorms for much of the coming week, mainly Tuesday through Saturday.

Moderate to locally breezy trade wind weather will continue Monday with more clouds and increasing instability through the day, thanks to a kona low about 800 miles to the west of Kauai. This kona (or cutoff) low could bring the threat of downpours and possible flooding.

The low is forecast to move closer to the islands and increase the chance for locally heavy showers for Kauai and possibly Oahu by late Monday night. Winds will start to veer from the south-southwest, with more organized heavy rainfall for Kauai and maybe Oahu on Tuesday. As of right now, forecast models call for the kona low to move to an area just west of the islands, putting us in line for a prolonged threat of heavy rain and thunderstorms, starting with Kauai as soon as Tuesday and the rest of the islands Wednesday into the weekend.

The abundant moisture will bring the potential for flooding, as well as significant snowfall on the highest summit areas of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa on the island of Hawaii.

It’s too soon to say how much rain will fall, but expect southern portions of the islands to get most of the rainfall due to the south-southwest kona winds.

There is the chance for this forecast to change. For example, if the kona low ends up a little further north, the threat of heavy rainfall will be lower and shorter. Monitor for any changes as the forecast gets more fine-tuning, and we’ll also have First Alerts for any severe weather watches and warnings that may be issued.

A high surf advisory has been extended through 6 a.m. Monday for most north and west shores of the smaller islands. Surf will slowly decline below advisory levels for north and west shores but will remain elevated into Monday. South shore waves will remain small through the week, while east shores may get a brief boost from the trades for Monday, but otherwise will also remain on the small side. (edited)

