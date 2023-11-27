First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain and flash flooding possible statewide from Tuesday through Saturday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade wind weather will gradually transition over to a more unsettled pattern on Tuesday across the western islands and across the entire state from Wednesday through Friday as a Kona low matures and gradually breaks down to the west of the island chain.

The Kona low will bring the potential for heavy rain and thunderstorms to the islands, with the threat for heavy rain beginning as early as Tuesday across Kauai and Oahu.

The main potential for heavy rainfall encompassing the entire state appears to be during the Wednesday through Friday frame as the Kona low matures and gradually breaks down to the west of the islands.

At 3 a.m. Monday, the National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for Kauai, Oahu and Niihau from Tuesday morning through Thursday afternoon.

If trends continue a Flash Flood Warning will likely be required for the entire state.

Shower coverage will gradually diminish over the weekend although some locally heavy showers may continue with a low aloft remaining over the islands.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day. (Hawaii News Now)

Advisory level surf continues this morning for most north and west shores. Another smaller boost is due on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.