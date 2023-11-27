HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain and flash flooding possible statewide from Tuesday through Saturday

First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain expected this week with flood potential
First Alert Forecast: Heavy rain expected this week with flood potential(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:17 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade wind weather will gradually transition over to a more unsettled pattern on Tuesday across the western islands and across the entire state from Wednesday through Friday as a Kona low matures and gradually breaks down to the west of the island chain.

The Kona low will bring the potential for heavy rain and thunderstorms to the islands, with the threat for heavy rain beginning as early as Tuesday across Kauai and Oahu.

The main potential for heavy rainfall encompassing the entire state appears to be during the Wednesday through Friday frame as the Kona low matures and gradually breaks down to the west of the islands.

At 3 a.m. Monday, the National Weather Service issued a Flood Watch for Kauai, Oahu and Niihau from Tuesday morning through Thursday afternoon.

If trends continue a Flash Flood Warning will likely be required for the entire state.

Shower coverage will gradually diminish over the weekend although some locally heavy showers may continue with a low aloft remaining over the islands.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

Advisory level surf continues this morning for most north and west shores. Another smaller boost is due on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Honolulu Police are investigating an attempted murder in Waianae Sunday morning.
Attempted murder investigation underway after 2 stabbed at Makaha beach
HPD North Shore ATV incident prompts concerns
Close encounter between police ATV and kids on beach raises questions about training, resources
Alleged vandal arrested after destroying windows of more than a dozen cars at dealership
Alleged vandal arrested after destroying windows of more than a dozen cars at dealership
Military experts believe North Korea’s new spy satellite shows the Korean peninsula remains a...
North Korea has a satellite spying on Hawaii and Guam. A security expert explains why we should care

Latest News

Sunshine with windward and mauka showers will be drifting leeward on Sunday and Monday...
Sunshine and dry today, dangerous surf for North and West facing shorelines
Surfers take to the waves on Friday at Waimea Bay.
Surf finally declines below warning levels for north and west shores
First Alert Forecast: Lighter winds with drier conditions expected for the weekend, huge swell...
First Alert Forecast: Huge swell peaked Friday morning, High Surf Warning expires on Sunday
A significant northwest swell has brought huge surf to the islands and will linger well into...
Huge surf declines slightly, but will remain at warning levels into the weekend