Ewa Beach boy shares joy of performing in Broadway’s Les Miserables

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the past eight months, 10-year-old Milo Maharlika of Ewa Beach has been performing in the national tour of Les Misérables, his first time starring in a Broadway musical.

Now based in L.A., Maharlika joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends while on a Thanksgiving week break in Hawaii to talk about the pros and cons of being a young traveling artist, like being away from family.

“It’s really fun so far and I’ve gotten to meet many people along the way,” Maharlika said.

“The hardest part would probably be performing every single day, we only get one day off and it’s kind of sad because you get comfortable in one place and then have to go to another one but it’s still very fun.”

Maharlika explained he is a lot like his character Gavroche, a street-smart, homeless child.

“He’s a young revolutionary, he’s charismatic, he’s charming, he’s a born leader and that’s really just like me,” Maharlika said.

Maharlika comes from a showbiz background and has been in films and commercials since he was a baby.

When he auditioned for Gavroche, he used a British accent like the one in the 2012 Les Misérables movie. But producers asked him to use an American accent, which he hadn’t practiced, but landed him the role anyway.

Maharlika is the first Filipino American actor to play this role in U.S. theaters.

Maharlika will be back on tour on Tuesday in Palm Desert, Calif. at the McCallum Theatre. The extended tour will visit 23 cities in 26 weeks, including Canada.

For more information on show times and tickets, visit lesmis.com.

To follow Milo’s journey, follow his Instagram @milomaharlika.

