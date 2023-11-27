HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Disneyland guest arrested after streaking in ‘It’s a Small World,’ video shows

A guest at Disneyland stripped down before jumping into the water of "It's a Small World." (Source: @KostHunter / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:30 AM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANAHEIM, Calif. (Gray News) – A guest at Disneyland stripped fully naked before jumping into the water of the “It’s a Small World” ride, video shows.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon.

Several videos on social media show the man in various stages of undress and climbing on the ride’s props and animatronics. Eventually, he is fully nude and jumps into the ride’s waterway.

Later video shows the man being carried out of the park by several police officers.

One bystander can be heard saying, “Idiot. In front of all these kids?” as the man passes by.

The streaker’s name has not been released, but Anaheim police confirmed he is 26 years old.

Police told KTTV that the man was arrested for indecent exposure and being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was taken to the hospital as a precaution, the station reported.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Honolulu Police are investigating an attempted murder in Waianae Sunday morning.
16-year-old boy among 2 injured in stabbing at beach park in Waianae
HPD North Shore ATV incident prompts concerns
Close encounter between police ATV and kids on beach raises questions about training, resources
Alleged vandal arrested after destroying windows of more than a dozen cars at dealership
Alleged vandal arrested after destroying windows of more than a dozen cars at dealership
Man, 28, arrested for terroristic threatening after pointing gun at 2 people at Kailua Foodland
Man arrested after allegedly pulling out gun to stop fight at Kailua Foodland

Latest News

Honolulu Police are investigating an attempted murder in Waianae Sunday morning.
16-year-old boy among 2 injured in stabbing at beach park in Waianae
Double jeopardy in criminal prosecutions taking center stage at Supreme Court Tuesday
Double jeopardy in criminal prosecutions taking center stage at Supreme Court Tuesday
Double jeopardy in criminal prosecutions taking center stage at Supreme Court Tuesday
FILE - Late night talk show host Stephen Colbert arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in...
Stephen Colbert’s ‘The Late Show’ pulled until next week as host recovers from surgery
A chance meeting between two men led to a life-saving ride to get a heart transplant.
Chance meeting between two men at a hospital leads to life-saving ride