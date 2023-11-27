HI Now Daily
LIVE: Military holds news conference on salvage efforts of downed plane in Kaneohe Bay

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:38 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The military is holding a news conference Monday to discuss salvage efforts for the large Navy aircraft that overshot the runway and ended up in Kaneohe Bay.

There are growing concerns about the environmental impacts of the downed Navy P-8A Poseidon, a patrol and reconnaissance aircraft that measure more than 129 feet long and has a wingspan of 123 feet. The plane has been sitting in shallow bay waters since last week.

The news conference begins at 2 p.m. and HNN will carry it live across our digital platforms.

Earlier on Monday, U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda visited the crash site in waters just off the runway at Marine Corps Base Hawaii with Navy Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, and Marine Corps Col. Jeremy Beaven, Marine Corps Base Hawaii commanding officer.

