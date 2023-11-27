HI Now Daily
Alleged vandal arrested after destroying windows of more than a dozen cars at dealership

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 2:54 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 29-year-old man is behind bars after allegedly busting the windows out of more than a dozen vehicles at Cutter Ford Aiea early Sunday morning.

The showroom door was also damaged.

Police were called to the dealership around 2:30 a.m. when officers found the suspect still roaming the property.

He’s facing a felony criminal property damage charge.

No word on the suspect’s motivation behind the crime.

This story may be updated.

