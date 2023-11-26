Small Business Saturday surges in Kaimuki; Local retailers thrive amid challenging year

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been a tough and slow year for many local businesses, but it was a bustling and successful Small Business Saturday for retailers and eateries in Kaimuki.

It was crazy, like non-stop line, hustle,” said Sachi Maclachlan, owner of Little Vessels Donut Co. “It was a good time.”

Maclachlan said they sold all 500 of their handmade, plant-based donuts at the Keep it Kaimuki festival on Saturday.

Seeing the crowds was uplifting for the zero-waste store Keep it Simple.

They’ve been urging people to support small businesses.

“We were just really scared because like the whole month, this last month has been scary slow like nothing like last year,” said Hunter Long, Owner of Keep it Simple. “We needed a day like this, and here it is; we’re so blessed and so happy to be experiencing this.”

“I’m just absolutely baffled right now, truly.”

Dozens of businesses , storefronts, and pop-ups participated in the Keep it Kaimuki event, which started in 2017.

It’s centered around unifying the community and is filled with music, family fun, and many deals from local businesses.

“I have no idea how we’re doing with our sales, but at least talking story with folks and seeing bodies moving through our shop and space has been really lovely,” said David DeLuca. “And getting a chance to bring awareness on what’s happening in the community has been really nice.”

“I’ve definitely seen hundreds of people coming in and out,” said Krysta Bocoboc of Workshop 28. “Our community in Hawaii is so welcoming, so much Aloha,” said Krysta Bocoboc of Workshop 28. “All these small businesses, we all come together, and we help one another.”

Keep it Kaimuki has grown so much since it launched six years ago, attracting people from all over the island.

“There are so, so many unique small businesses to support around, and while it may seem easier, convenient, or more affordable to just choose a corporate option, there are so many reasons to shop small,” said Long. “And I think like having events is like a great way to be introduced to your local shop.”

